A Coles customer has pointed out that there is a very small detail on the Hot Roast Chickens the supermarket sells, that changes everything.

Sharing on Facebook, Melburnian Lillian said she was curious when looking at the label and found that they have a 24 hour ‘best before date’.

“Is it a normal thing for the best before date to be a day after it’s cooked and bought?” she asked





Coles have confirmed that their chickens should be eaten within 24 hours, saying “Coles RSPCA Approved Hot Roast Chickens are cooked in-store daily and are one of our top-selling items.’’

“They make a delicious and convenient meal for the whole family and we recommend consuming within 24 hours to ensure maximum freshness and taste, in line with the printed Best Before date.”