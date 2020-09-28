There’s an all-new treat on supermarket shelves and it sounds delicious!

Violet crumble and South Australian based company Bickfords are producing a new Violet Crumble chocolate honeycomb flavoured milk.

Robern Menz chief executive Phil Sims said the group was “innovating beyond the iconic bar”.

“It was always on our agenda to introduce a Violet Crumble milk drink as we knew the flavour combo was a no-brainer,” Mr Sims said.

“Collaborating with Bickfords’s has been a win-win for both businesses and to know that we are able to support other SA companies by sourcing local ingredients, like Golden North milk, means a lot.”

The Violet Crumble chocolate honeycomb flavoured milk is available nationally through Coles Express, Caltex, Drakes, IGA, Foodland, Romeos, The FruChocs Shops and Bickfords’s online store, Sippify.

