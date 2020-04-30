With most of us trying to avoid going outside as much as possible at the moment, one mum has shared her hack to keeping bread fresher for longer.

And all you will need is some celery.

Taking to the Facebook group Feeding A Family On 1 Pound A Day, she said “TIP: I had a loaf of bread I couldn’t fit in the freezer and was already using one.

“I watched a YouTube video and it said if you put a stick of celery in the bag it keeps the bread fresher for longer so tried.

“Just finished the last slices off and the bread was fine and it was dated the 19th of April – so 10 days out of date.

“I don’t know how it works but it does.”

The actual reason behind is that the bread absorbs the moisture from celery, preventing it from drying out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The celery also doesn’t impact the flavour of the bread, according to the Mum.