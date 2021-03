Beer lovers in Melbourne’s outer east are about to get a new treat, with a family-owned micro-brewery due to open in Ringwood.

8Track Brewing will open in late April and will boast 12 rotating beers on tap along with food.

The brewery will be on Yallourn Parade, just a short walk from Heatherdale railway station and the former Sandford furniture store.

8Tracks arrival comes as the former Dakota nightclub on Maroondah Highway prepares to re-open as Baby, very soon.