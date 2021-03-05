Carl’s Jr fans who were hoping to get their fix from the comfort of their car will have to wait a little longer after VCAT have blocked the franchise’s plans for Melbourne’s first drive-thru restaurant.

The iconic burger joint, that have opened nine stores across Victoria over the past few years, were originally eyeing off a space in a new development on the corner of Canterbury and Dorset roads in Bayswater North.

Property developer Jasbe Bayswater North is hoping to bulldoze the used car dealership that is currently on the property and turn it into a 24/7 super service station, which would also include a drive-thru Guzman y Gomez, car wash and a Metro service station.

Maroondah Council rejected the application for development in 2020, leading to an appeal from Jasbe. A two-day hearing was held in September, with VCAT deciding to back the council’s decision on March 1.

Carl’s Jr currently have a drive-thru restaurant in Shepparton, however it isn’t clear whether any other stores of this nature are planned at this time.