Whether you spend a whole day curating the perfect platter or just love to snack with friends on a Sunday afternoon, cheese is always a crowd pleaser.

Now, there is an event to look forward to this year that will have way more options than your average supermarket stand – Mould: A Cheese Festival is returning to Melbourne!

The two-day event will be an opportunity to taste an extensive range of cheeses from independent Australian producers. It’s the perfect time to support them when they need it most.

Ticket holders will also get to strut around with some wine in hand for pairings with a special cup to take home. There is also beer, sake, whisky and cider to purchase from the bar during your four hour session.

Not only is the festival about delicious cheese, but there will be local chefs on site to talk food with dishes available for purchase. Sounds like the perfect day out for any foodie!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mould: A Cheese Festival comes to Melbourne on June 25 & 26, and will be held in the Abbotsford Convent in Abbotsford. Tickets are $45 – book them now here.