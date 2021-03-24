A Melbourne man has started a petition to rename one of Australia’s most notorious ice-cream names, Golden Gaytime.

With concerns that the name is ‘offensive’ and ‘outdated’ to Australia’s IGBTQ+ community, Brian Mc wanted to raise his concerns to the greater community and started a Change.org petition at the start of the month. The petition currently has over 900 signatures so far.

In the petition, Brian states “Gay’s meaning primarily is related to sexuality. As a Gay man I have needed to fight to be myself, overcoming many things in my life, I am a proud Gay man.”

“As a part of the LGBTQIA+ community I believe my sexual identity is owned by me, not a brand and that the outdated meaning no longer applies. Isn’t it time for this double entendre to end?”

We have seen an influx of brands changing their name such as Coon Cheese changing to Cheer Cheese, Chicos becoming Cheekies and even Mr Potato Head became gender-neutral as Potato Head.

Brian wants a similar outcome as he says “I do feel it’s time that the Golden Gaytime is called out for being outdated.”

He contacted Streets/Unilevers, the makers of Golden Gaytime for their comments of which they responded “The origin of the ‘Gaytime’ name was related to having a joyous or happy time and was meant to capture the pleasure that comes with enjoying an ice cream.”

His suggestion for the rename was to revolve it around the idea of ‘happy’ which is what a ‘gaytime’ is referring to in the brand’s name.

“My suggestion would be if Golden Gaytime is meant to relate to having a joyous or happy time, then the product should be called that and it’s time to remove Gay from its name.”

What are your thoughts on Brian’s Petition? Do you think the term ‘gaytime’ is offensive or outdated?