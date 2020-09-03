Australian chain The Reject Shop will begin to stock grocery items this week after signing a deal with UK supermarket Tesco.

The three-year agreement will see the store selling Tesco-branded pantry items, including tea, biscuits, soups, rice, pasta and baby care.

Andre Reich, The Reject Shop’s CEO said ‘We are very excited to utilise our 354 store buying power to bring quality and innovative Tesco products to Australia, the first of which will hit all stores in early September 2020.’

‘We absolutely connect with what Tesco stands for as ‘a champion for customers – helping them to enjoy a better quality of life and an easier way of living,’ a similar mission to ours in that we are helping Australians save more money every day.’

As well as dry-store packaged foods, there will be a range of health and beauty products arriving in the coming months.

