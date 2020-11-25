Tip Top loaves of bread will never be the same again from Thursday after the company will replace the plastic tags with recyclable cardboard ones.

The new tags made from industrial and consumer waste is an Australian first and will eventually rid the nation of 400 million plastic bits a year.

“South Australia probably leads the way in Australia in terms of curbside recycling. These can be recycled through the curbside process,” Tip Top sales director Graeme Cutler said.

“The only thing we’re suggesting is tucking them inside something else when you put them in the paper recycling, a carton or envelope or cardboard box.

“Because they’re quite small, they may not actually find their way through the process. It’s a small adjustment.”

The new tags will be rolled out across the country over the next two years.

