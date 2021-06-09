After a couple of sour weeks, Melburnians will be looking for something sweet in their lives. Open up that calendar and block out Sunday July 4… things are about to get doughy!

Queen Victoria Market will be hosting a huge Donut Festival on Queen Street. Divulge in chocolate-filled donuts, churro bowls and hot jam donuts. There will even be vegan and gluten free options so no one misses out.

You’ll be able to wash all the treats down with 1950’s style milkshakes as you enjoy the live entertainment which also includes a donut eating competition. If you know someone who can chow down on a LOT of food in two minutes, they can score prizes including a year’s supply of hot jam doughnuts from the American Doughnut Kitchen.

Plenty of local traders will be rolling in for the occasion, including Bistro Morgan Bakehouse, Short Stop Melbourne, G.Free Donuts, Pasta Face and Gorilla Grill. This will be one tasty day out!

Queen Victoria Market’s Donut Festival kicks off from 9am-4pm on Sunday July 4. Find it on Queen Street. Entry is free! Find more information and register for the donut eating contest here.