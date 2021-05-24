The Westin Melbourne has announced the return of their iconic style of high tea, High Cheese.

It’s exactly as it sounds – a delicious afternoon dedicated to all things dairy.

Premier cheesemonger Anthony Femia of Maker & Monger is back on board for a fourth round and says “it’s always a pleasure” to see the faces of everyone when they see all the food on the table.

So what’s in store this year? Think alpine cheese scones, Baked Le Duc Grand Vacherin, Roquefort and cognac dip with Beurre Bosc pear with spiced chutney and house made crackers, and Coeur à la crème for dessert.

Oh, and the L ‘Artisan Grand Fleuri layered brie with sautéed mushrooms and leek is set to be a showstopper this year!

“You can’t beat this classic French combination to highlight the creaminess of the brie,” Anthony Femia said. If you don’t feel like venturing out to the CBD just yet, you can also enjoy the experience at home by ordering on Providoor! The full menu is available and it even includes a special high tea stand. Check out High Cheese at The Westin Melbourne from 11am-8pm daily. It’s $98 each and includes free-flowing Vittoria Coffee blends, JING Tea herbal infusions and hot chocolate.