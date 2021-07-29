Messina is NOT messing around.

They’ve created the ultimate dessert combo, called ‘Have A Gay Old Time’ combining their classic Messinetta with their popular gelato special.

Imagine… layers of caramel, milk gelato, smashed with chocolate-covered biscuit crumbs, topped with ripples of vanilla and caramel chantilly cream.

CARAMEL.CHANTILLY.CREAM!!

Messina plans to release custom products every Monday so make sure you’ve signed up to their mailing list to get in first before they sell out!

On Monday 2nd August from 9am head here to order, pick your day and time to pick up (between 6-8th of August).

NSW residents are being asked to please stick to their collection times so the stores can adhere to their strict COVID safety regulations.

1L tubs are going for $35 a pop and will be available for pick up from all stores EXCEPT The Star.