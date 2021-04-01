Platter fans have been flocking to events that have That’s Amore Cheese on the line-up for ages, and with this new twist, we can’t see that changing!

That’s Amore Cheese are partnering with Kyneton Olive Oil to bring foodies the ‘Olive Oil Festival – Sagra Dell’Olio Nuovo’.

The event celebrates the release of the 2021 Olio Nuovo – the first pressed extra virgin olive oil from the initial olives harvested at the start of the season. Any fan of fresh food will definitely want to get around this.

A special menu of dishes will be available on the day made with That’s Amore Cheese and Kyneton Olive Oil. The 40kg cheese wheel will be back to help cook that delicious That’s Amore Cheese ‘4 Formaggi Gnocchi’ that people can’t stop talking about.

That’s not all – you’ll be able to eat delicious cannoli by Cannoleria, try plenty of cheese, pasta, and sip plenty of cocktails. Live Italian music by Siesta Cartel will also be playing to keep the party going.

Olive Oil Festival – Sagra Dell’Olio Nuovo kicks off from 10am-3pm on Sunday 3 May. Find it at That’s Amore Cheese, 66 Latitude Blvd, Thomastown. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.

