Garlic bread is a staple on any table. In fact, it is a sin to not order it and can be a serious deal breaker. Future dates, take notes.

Those who are obsessed with this delicacy will want to clear out some time in their calendar next month – there is one event that is not to be missed…

Welcome To Thornbury is dedicating a whole day to Garlic Bread!

You read that right. All the food trucks that will roll up to the park on Saturday, April 10 will be specialising in this cuisine.

The full line-up is yet to be announcing but garlic bread burgers and garlic bread golzeme will be on the menu.

Plus, there will be variations of garlic bread itself, and of course the traditional recipe to chow down on. Finally, you won’t need to share!

The bar will also be open with some savoury cocktails to pair with your bread and dogs are welcome!

Welcome To Thornbury’s Garlic Bread Festival kicks off from 12PM on Saturday, April 10. You’ll find it at 520 High Street, Thornbury – find more info here.