A Coles worker has revealed just how the supermarket makes their roast chooks taste so good.

In the video, the worker shows how she prepares and cooks the store’s chickens across her shift.

But there’s one ingredient that left people surprised, as each chicken is seasoned before they are even put in the oven.

The user said that it helps the chicken become ‘crispy’.

“We place the chickens on the racks and season them so they’re nice and crispy,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the comments, she went on to say “Apparently other stores don’t even season them.”

And there you have it! Super crispy because of some seasoning!