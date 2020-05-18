A humble pie is a staple food for Australians. Whether it is the classic beef pie or one that is filled with all sorts of wacky flavourings, it is sure to satisfy your tastebuds every time.

Banjo’s Bakery Café is one pie spot that love to mix it up with flavours like Chicken Parmigiana, Double Cheeseburger and Tasmanian Scallop. Now, they’ve got a new flavour on the way and they want to celebrate… big time.

They want you to guess the new flavour and the winner will score a year’s supply of FREE PIES!!

OH MY LORD

2020 may have started off on the wrong foot, but boy, this would turn it right around!

Like we said, these guys come up with some pretty wild creations, so the sky is pretty much the limit here. If this is your ultimate fantasy, head here to submit your entry.

Advertisement