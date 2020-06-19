Look, we’re just gonna come out and say it – a 99-can carton of beer is coming to Australia.

American lager company Pabst Blue Ribbon recently announced the limited-edition slab and, mark your damn diaries friends, it’s arriving Down Under next week.

From June 22, the two-metre long monster, weighing almost 40kgs, will be available to take home.

It’ll set you back about $250, so, about $2.50 a can.

Dave O’Connor, National Field Sales Manager of Tribe Breweries who distributes Pabst in Australia, told 7News they’re looking forward to seeing how people respond to the mega-long carton.

(Spoiler, probs really well, because c’mon, we can’t resist a novelty)

“As we start to resume our normal habits, spending time with friends and celebrating occasions together, our team is looking forward to seeing the weird and wacky ways people will undoubtedly respond to this launch,” he said.

View this post on Instagram Tiger King? Nah. #Pabst King. #99Pabst A post shared by @ christofelek on Mar 29, 2020 at 4:52pm PDT

If you’re in Sydney, good news, you can get it from these local stockists… and best of luck to you if you only have a Hyundai Getz to lug it home.

If you don’t live there, or only have a Getz, you can order it online from Craft Cartel.

Smaller packs of the brew are available at Dan Murphy’s and BWS.

