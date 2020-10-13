Unless you don’t spend too much time browsing the internet, it would’ve been hard to have missed the craze that was the Pumpkin Spice Latte. People went absolutely bezerk for this limited-edition coffee flavour which originated in America and eventually came to our shores.

Now, 7-Eleven are on the bandwagon and are now churning it up just in time for the spookiest day of the year, Halloween!

From October 15, you’ll be able to head into select stores and pour yourself one of these frozen treats. It won’t be around forever so if you want to try it out for yourself, you’ll need to think fast!

“We’ve witnessed the hype that is all-things Pumpkin Spice in the US and have listened to the cry of Aussies in true 7-Eleven style,” a 7-Eleven spokesperson said. Our new Pumpkin Spice Latte Slurpee is set to be a highly sought-after flavour this Halloween, but it won’t be around for long.”

