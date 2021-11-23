Summer is almost here, and with it comes Christmas lunch, New Years Eve parties, and backyard BBQ’s. We’ve found the coolest new Kmart arrivals that would bring a little something extra to your home entertaining!

Cocktail Shaker Set

Bring out your inner bartender with this cocktail shaker set and impress your friends and friends and family with Bond level martinis. Shaken, not stirred of course!

Five Piece Outdoor Bar Setting

Match your newly found bartending skills with appropriate seating options, like this set of bar chairs and a high table, a bargain at only $229!

Santa and Friends Stemless Glasses

Serve up your quality cocktails in only the finest seasonal glassware, like this set of stemless glasses.

Giant Tumbling Tower

Nothing brings friends and family together like a fun game with healthy competition. This giant tumbling tower is bound to be more of a crowd pleaser than the old Monopoly board you have stored on the top shelf of your laundry closet!

Under The Mistletoe Frankincense & Patchouli Fragrant Candle

Don’t have mistletoe? Here’s the next best thing, this candle is surefire stand in for any occasions mistletoe may be required!

With this exciting array of products, you can make your entertaining the most memorable of the summer. Let us know in the comments if you’ve tried any of these new arrivals already!

