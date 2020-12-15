Who doesn’t love a freebie?

In the lead up to the most wonderful (and often stressful) time of the year, we think it’s time to take a break and treat yo’ self.

What better way to do this than some serious snackin’ at 7-Eleven?

Available exclusively via 7-Eleven’s My 7-Eleven app, check out these limited offers:

Buy a $2 Super Slurpee and get one FREE

Buy a $3 Super Coffee and get one FREE

$2 Reg Coffee & 7-Eleven Banana Bread 80-90g

$3 Iced Coffee or Coffee Melt & Cake Slice 105g

$5 7-Eleven 2pk Sushi & Pump Water 750mL

$5 Traveller Pie & Barista Iced Coffee 500mL

$4 Traveller Pizza & Coca-Cola Can 375mL

$2 Oak Blue Heaven 600mL

$3 Monster Ultra Rosa 500mL

$3 Pump Water & Flavour varieties 750mL

$3 Suntory BOSS Coffee varieties 237mL

The My 7-Eleven app also offers a slate of great features including a rewards program where upon your seventh visit, you’ll receive a free reward!

Customers can also take advantage of the app’s Fuel Price Lock feature where low fuel costs can be locked in for a week to redeem once at any 7-Eleven across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These deals are available for a limited time only, until 2 January 2021.

Who doesn’t love a freebie? Go on, treat yo’ self!