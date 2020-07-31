A father has sparked debate online after anonymously confessed to giving away his teenage daughter’s pet dog after she failed to take care of it.

Taking to Reddit to share his story, the dad told readers the 13-year-old had stopped feeding and walking the pet which led him to make the hard decision.

“My daughter was great at first with the dog, took him three walks a day if she could and fed him, she did everything right,” he wrote, “After a while though, she’s been doing hardly anything.”

“I can’t tell you how many time I’ve come home to my daughter just watching TV while the dog hasn’t been fed or walked all day, and I come home at 9pm.

“I have enough time in the morning to feed the dog before I leave and maybe a quick walk. But I’m so sick of hearing myself telling her to do the rest.

The dad claimed he had threatened to take away the dog in arguments with his daughter which motivated her to “care for him for a few days”.

“I feel sorry for the dog and just want him to be happy so I gave him to a friend who I know would take amazing care of the dog, plus she has two other dogs to keep him company.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite being offered the opportunity to see the dog whenever she pleases, the daughter is reportedly not speaking to her dad.

Some people backed his difficult decision, describing it as “good parenting.”

“You re-homed your dog responsibly and it sounds like pup will be happier,” one Reddit user wrote.

“You gave her plenty of warnings before you decided to re-home the dog. She wasn’t taking care of him and you did what was best for the dog,” another said.

However, not everyone agreed…

“She’s 13. You got a dog for your 13-year-old child. You can say it’s her responsibility all you want, but at the end of the day, she’s the child and you’re the adult,” one comment read.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s your dog. If you expected her to care for it, that was your dumb decision. Again, 13 years old.”