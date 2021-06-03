Now and again, we’ll be shocked by revelations about what it’s really like on the sets of our favourite TV shows or movies.

More recently, PJ was a little rattled to discover that Mischa Barton had an unpleasant time while filming The OC. The famous actress made headlines when she shared her experience on a podcast which confused her fellow cast members.

It had Jase & PJ wondering… if the show team had the opportunity to spill the beans on what they really thought it was like to work with them, what would they say.

The only way to find out was to chuck them in the recording booth, throw on the voice disguiser and give them the chance to vent!

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!

