Shoppers are going crazy for the STAX Best Black Tights and some are calling them the best pair of tights ever!

Made from a blend of nylon and spandex with ‘buttery soft’ fabric, the ‘Best Black Tights’ – going for $74.95 – have HEAPS of 5-star reviews.

In other words, PEOPLE ARE OBSESSED and THEY’RE RIDICULOUSLY COMFY!

The tights feature a ‘high waist, flattering fit’, ‘high stretch material’ and look like this –

Many are even going as far to say they would never buy activewear from any other brand…

“WOWOW I am speechless”, says one review… “HEAVEN”, writes another.

Founder of STAX, Matilda Murray told Daily Mail, “the tights are squat-proof, figure-flattering and comfortable. Shape wear for both the gym and everyday life”.

Whether you’re keen for an epic workout or just wanna lounge around eating ice cream – these tights seem perfect!