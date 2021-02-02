TikTok is probably the best source for lifehacks, but some of them are stronger than others.

But this one mum’s lifehack has got people arguing over just how smart it really is.

The viral video apparently shows a “life-changing” way to drain pasta because apparently, we’ve been using colanders wrong our whole life.

In the video, TikTok star Shannon Doherty demonstrates that the “right” way to drain pasta is actually to hold the colander over your pasta pot and invert the pot over the sink to drain of water.

And while a bunch of people got behind the lifehack by admitting that they had been “doing it wrong” their entire lives, others were just a little confused.

One commenter questioned whether the hack is actually any faster than just dumping your pasta into your colander in the sink.

While another said that it’s not only more difficult, but also kind of dangerous, you know, with all that hot water potentially pouring over your hands.

What do you think? Is this a better way to drain pasta?