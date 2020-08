Jase & PJ’s EPIC TALES are back.

This week we are meeting Khadija, who has an amazing story to tell about her time in Sierra Leone, which has led to incredible life in Australia.

DISCLAIMER: Khadija’s story is powerful, important but very confronting.

PART ONE: Meet Khadija

PART 2: This episode of Epic Tales details a distressing experience, please be aware of this before listening.

