TW: We advise the audio content below contains discussion directly related to illicit substance abuse.



29-year-old Ash McNamara bravely shared her story of how she was born into a household where her mother was suffering from addiction.

In an honest discussion, she revealed how she went back and forth from family homes from the age of four after her mother disappeared. Ash shared details of the obstacles she faced as a child, the phone call that changed everything and how she has found forgiveness.

Listen to her incredible story below…

Mirabel is a foundation that helps young people who have been impacted by parental substance abuse. To find out more how you can help, go to mirabelfoundation.org.au