A four-year-old found himself in a sticky situation this week after he sat in an empty Chupa Chups tin and got stuck inside.

His mother, Sheree Caruso tried to remove her son, Alesso from the tin for 20 minutes before calling emergency services who rocked up to the Burnside home in numbers.

On Thursday morning, Sheree exclusively called into Jase & PJ to tell Alesso’s tale which will certainly be one to remember!

