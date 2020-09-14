Australians are crazy for all things Dyson so it was only inevitable that the brand was going to launch a massive sale exclusively on its own website.

‘Dyson Week’ is packed with deals on some of the most in-demand items, slashing hundreds of dollars off the price.

For example, you can save $200 on the Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner

If the seasonal change is also bothering you, Dyson is also slinging their Pure Cool Me personal purifying fan for $200 off the retail price – and it even comes with an additional filter which usually retails for $99.

Speaking of the Pure Cool Me fan – when you pick one up, you can bundle up either the Dyson Airwrap Styler, V7 Motorhead Origin or Pure Hot+Cool Purifying Fan Heater and get a saving from those as well. What a dream.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The deals will scatter across the week so keep an eye on dyson.com.au to snatch the one you want. It all ends on Sunday 20 September!

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM from KIIS 101.1