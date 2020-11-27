Black Friday has finally arrived and there are bargains left, right and centre.

When particular sales events like this one come around, there are a few brands that many people always like to keep an eye on – and one of those is Dyson.

Those slick vacuums are a dream to have at home, but they don’t come cheap and for most to own one is just a fantasy… but perhaps, it could be time to make that dream a reality!

Dyson has gone ahead and slashed the prices off some of its most popular products, including its most powerful vacuums and hairstylers!

For example, the V8 Absolute is down to just $649 (a saving of $250!)

If you like some extra power in your hands, the Cyclone V10 Absolute+ is down to $849 (another saving of $250)

Always dreamt of getting your hands on one of those Airwraps? Splurge on one for $799 and choose two bonus gifts valued at $128.

It’s about to get hot in here! Get a Pure Hot+Cool Link fan for $549!

See all of Dyson’s Black Friday deals here.