Ask anyone who has ever used a Dyson vacuum cleaner and they will tell you, with an almost cult-like enthusiasm, that they are their favourite addition to their home cleaning routine.

They really are very good at sucking.

Well, if you haven’t had the chance to hop onboard the Dyson train, this month might be your best opportunity with the brand announcing huge savings on some of their best products.

From today until the end of the month, you can get $200 off two of Dyson’s cordless vacuum cleaners and one of their air purifiers.

The offers are part of the brand’s end of financial year promo and include the following products:

Dyson Cyclone V10™ Absolute+ cordless vacuum cleaner

Dyson V8™ Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link™ air purifier

You can grab them for yourself directly from Dyson over at their website.

Advertisement

Advertisement