We love seeing travellers explore Australia for the first time. From their opinions on Kmart, Tim Tams and not to mention the critters, it’s always a bit of fun!

One Dutch woman has been puzzled after finding out about another activity Australians have started to do in the shower. Don’t worry… this is PG.

In a post on social media platform TikTok, Evelien (@eefexplores) explained that she had found an empty bottle of Corona beer in her boyfriend’s bathroom. When she asked about it, she found it it was from a ‘shower beer’.

In her words, her boyfriend explained: “You get into the shower and it’s nice and hot and you have this nice, cold shower beer.”

She asked her followers whether they had heard of the trend and it turned out many were on board.

“Shower beers are life changing,” one viewer wrote.

“It’s very Australian, like one of our best kept secrets,” another added.

