With a rich history in both wine production and eco-friendly innovations, De Bortoli has created another sustainably produced wine range, 17 TREES!

De Bortoli has partnered with not-for-profit organisation Trillion Trees to plant native trees for a sustainable future.

In a hope to rebuild the Australian bushland lost during the 2019-2020 bushfire season, every 6 bottles of 17 TREES sold will go towards planting 1 tree in Australia!

Oh, and did we mention it’s vegan?

All these little things add up to make De Bortoli’s 17 TREES the new go-to for the socially and environmentally conscious, allowing more Australians to now enjoy the delicious taste of these wines.

The 17 TREES range which includes a Shiraz, Pinot Grigio and Chardonnay (export only).

Wine lovers can take comfort in the knowledge that pouring a glass of 17 TREES will contribute to a shared commitment to work towards a greener Australia.

De Bortoli 17 TREES wines will be available online at De Bortoli from 24 August 2020, RRP $19.50 for 750ml bottle.

To learn more about 17 TREES, please visit here.

