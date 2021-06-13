The world has changed so much in the last year, and with it, the need for a better connected healthcare system. With many changes happening all around us, we asked the one and only Dr Rochford to help us answer your questions about Digital Health.

YOUR QUESTION: When will electronic prescriptions be available nationally? It would make life so much easier if everything was linked to an app on your phone!

Dr ROCHFORD: Gone are the days of trying to locate that paper script or repeat. Electronic prescriptions are now available nationally and the majority of Australians now have the choice of an electronic prescription instead of a paper prescription. By June of this year more than 8.9 million electronic prescriptions and repeat prescriptions had been generated by prescribers and dispensers across Australia.

Initially, electronic scripts were issued with the patient receiving a token (QR barcode) to their phone electronically (SMS or email). A phased national rollout has progressed since with wide coverage across all states and territories.

A token management solution is currently being rolled out that provides the option for patients to send their electronic script tokens to a list, called the Active Script List, along with paper prescriptions that are computer generated. The ASL removes the need for patients to manage individual tokens.

YOUR QUESTION: Is a telehealth appointment the same standard as in person? How do I know I am receiving the best treatment over the phone?

DR ROCHFORD: Telehealth is where your doctor or specialist consults with you over the phone or by video call, rather than you having to attend a medical practice face-to-face and risk being exposed to and potentially exposing others to possible infection.

Being able to communicate with your healthcare team from your home offers a wide variety of benefits, especially for those who may have challenges accessing their doctor, specialist or healthcare team in regional areas of Australia.

Telehealth is not about replacing face-to-face consultations. It is a complementary way of connecting with your doctor. There are obvious benefits associated with a physical examination that cannot be performed via telehealth, but not all consultations, especially initial ones, need a physical exam.

Deciding whether telehealth will fit your needs involves a conversation with your healthcare provider. They will be able to guide you on which form of communication is needed to maintain good quality, high standard medical care.

YOUR QUESTION: When I change doctors what is the best way for my information to be accessible to my new practice?

DR ROCHFORD: Your healthcare information is one of the most valuable assets you have when managing your health. Having good quality, legible and up to date information when you need it, wherever you are, helps healthcare providers make good, accurate and safe decisions about your healthcare. Your My Health Record helps you easily manage all that information.

It’s important to have your information up to date on My Health Record so that when you need to see a different doctor than your usual one, all your health information is secure in one place.

Your My Health Record can give a complete summary of your health including details of your medical conditions and treatments, prescription and dispense information, Pharmacist Shared Medicines Lists, medical history, allergies, pathology and diagnostic imaging test results and immunisations, as well as hospital discharge summaries.

It may seem a little daunting to start with, but if you jump online you can easily get set-up (through MyGov) and check what information is in your My Health Record. If there is anything missing then you can ask your doctor to upload it before you change practices.

Visit digitalhealth.gov.au for more information.