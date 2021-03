There can be some pretty brutal moments in the ‘Jase & PJ’ studio sometimes, and on Wednesday morning, it was one of those days.

Many producers were involved… Jase copped it… and it was all thanks to PJ. Everyone was so disgusted…

“I love Tonarotti, don’t do it to her,” PJ exclaimed in fear.

If only she had kept her smelly shoes on!

Hear what went down below…

Advertisement

Advertisement

We will rebuild!

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!