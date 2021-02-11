Jase & PJ’s Swimming Carnival is just around the corner and the tension between the competition is seriously heating up.

Two of the competitors will be father-and-daughter duo Paul and Zali King. Both of them are teachers but will be racing each other to represent their schools.

These two may live together, but boy, the tension levels are certainly rising! When Jase & PJ got the pair of them on the phone on Thursday morning ahead of the big race, the trash talk had already begun.

It’s safe to say this is going to be one MASSIVE event. Tokyo Olympics will have nothing on this!

Make sure you are listening on Friday morning to hear everything go down on KIIS 101.1!