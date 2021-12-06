If you enjoy your cheese toasties (and who doesn’t?), you’re going to love the new Cheese Toastie Crust at Domino’s!

Domino’s describes their Cheese Toastie Crust as offering “an oozy slice of heaven, with your favourite pizza now finished with a generous sprinkle of Australian Cheddar Cheese right to the edge of the crust, giving you so much more to adore”. It gives you the comfort of a cheese toastie combined with a pizza crust for only $2.50 extra.

Domino’s Cheese Toastie Crust can be added onto Classic Base pizzas and is available nationwide for a limited time only!