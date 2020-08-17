It all looks perfectly fine, doesn’t it?

Just like any ol’ historic home with some modern renovations.

But, wait… what’s that metal door in the image below?

Yep, this is where things get strange.

Very strange.

Yes, this house has its own prison, complete with nine cells, steel bunk beds, a booking room and 1/2 bath. The cell door lock throws are even operational!

Surprise! The site doubles as an actual 2500 sq ft prison site.

“Howard County Sheriff’s House and Jail. Extremely unique opportunity!!” the listing reads.

“Extensive renovation in 2005 (supposedly $1.5 million) captures modern high end finishes with traditional architecture and character.

“AND THE BEST PART, connected to the home is a 2500 sq ft legitimate jail with 9 cells, booking room and 1/2 bath. The cell door lock throws appear to be operational.”

It appropriately ends with, “Possibilities are amazing with this property.”

So, if your dream has been to move to Fayette and live in a house doubling as a prison, then look no further than this property!

At $350,000, it could be yours.

Let’s just hope it ends up in the right hands.

Click here for the full listing.