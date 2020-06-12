When you’re living in a busy city like Melbourne, especially when it is packed with almost five million people, there are bound to be a few struggles.

And one of those is street parking.

If you’re savvy enough, you’ll have found some sneaky spots to always steal when you need to duck into the shops or spend the day at work. On Friday morning, Jase & PJ put the call out to ask whether any Melburnians would dare to share their secret spots with the rest of their listeners.

Jase put his hand up… with a tiny bit of reluctance.

We had many callers willing to share their tales, including one guy who revealed he likes to scare people by putting out fake tickets on windscreens and another who stole an elderly woman’s car space!

Advertisement