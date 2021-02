When your baby is only a few weeks ago, an expecting mum might want to get her hair done… and we’re not just talking about on her head.

On the 3PM Pick Up, Monty revealed she *attempted* to landscape her lady bits while heavily pregnant and it was a little harder than expected.

Kate Langbroek is only worried that she won’t be able to now use the hair to help yank the baby out!

We have to hand it to Monty for giving it a good crack!