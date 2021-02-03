We all love a free day out and if your name has a bit of a natural twist to it, your weekend plans are sorted!

To celebrate the launch of the Herald Sun’s Great Australian Wildlife Collection, anyone who has an ‘animal surname’ will get free entry into Healesville Sanctuary on Sunday February 7.

So if your last name is Wolf, Swan, Peacock, Martin, Todd… you name it, you can get through the door.

Anyone who wants to take up the offer will need to pre-register for their tickets because of the Healesville Sanctuary’s daily visitor limits.

Of course, you will need to show your photo ID on arrival to prove you have an animal surname. Don’t be a cheeky monkey!

You’ll need to register by Friday February 5 to get in on the offer, so head here to secure your tickets.