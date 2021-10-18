It’s great with couples get along. They can have dinners together, do activities, keep one another entertained…

However, someone doesn’t like the person their good friend is dating, things can get super complicated.

Jase recently stuck his foot in it when he expressed his views about his mate’s girlfriend in a group chat. Unfortunately his plan to steer him away from dating her did not go to plan and we’re thinking dinner might be off the cards for a little while.

Listen below…

