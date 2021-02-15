Victoria has spent an unfortunate amount of time in lockdown over the past 12 months, life under restrictions can feel pretty black and white.

However, there are some inconsistencies and on reflection, you can be left quite puzzled.

As an example, many Victorians have been left confused as to why the state has been locked down for a five-day period and yet the Australian Open can still go ahead. Even though there are no crowds at the event until the lockdown ends, all the players and staff are classified as ‘essential workers’.

On Tuesday morning, Jase & PJ discussed this issue and asked Melburnians if they were wondering why they are still working during lockdown and some of the jobs may surprise you.

We can only hope that the ‘circuit breaker action’ ends on time and everyone head back to work. Until then, support local as much as possible!

