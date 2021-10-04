Nath Valvo is a strong believer that gay people are faster at walking. Apparently, you can tell if someone is gay or straight based on their Google Maps.

Basically, if you put in a location in Google Maps, it seems to have a shorter walk time for people who are gay in comparison to those who are straight.

Obviously, he tried this on Will and Woody, which revealed that Woody is actually gay as he had a shorter walking time. Can’t argue with that.

So we put this into a real-life experiment. Find out what we found here: