There are few things in life better than a really good sandwich. And if you’re anything like us you will part with some decent money for a good sanga.

But this is just taking things to a whole different level, would you pay $130 for a sandwich?

You will soon be able to order a $99USD ($130 AU) sanga from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim California.

So what will you get for the eye-watering price? According to Disney you can expect a fatty, meaty lunch.

You’ll get salami, rosemary ham, provolone and sun-dried tomato spread on a toasted focaccia, and honestly, it doesn’t sound all that impressive.

The kicker is, that the sandwich is designed to feed 6-8 people, which might make it not only the most expensive sandwich in the world, but possibly the biggest on a regular menu.

Of course, we’re just counting down the days until some YouTuber takes on the challenge to polish off the whole thing by themselves. And we are ready to watch it.

