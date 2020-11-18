We all love to inject a little nostalgia into our lives and Levi’s have certainly delivered with their new collaboration with Disney.

The brand new collection features many silhouettes of Mickey & Friends from the years, including way back in the 30’s. From tees, hoodies, jackets and even jeans with large prints of your favourite characters, your childhood fantasy will come to life.

Levi’s haven’t forgotten about accessories either with a reversible bucket hat and tote bag also joining the line-up. If you’re having Disneyland withdrawals this year, you must check this out.

Tempted? You can find the new range at levis.com.au and at Levi’s stores.

