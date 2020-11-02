A hack has sparked debate online after a dad claimed to have the right way to use dishwashing tablets in the dishwasher.

In the now-viral online video, Scott Jefferys demonstrates that he now puts the tablet in the smaller section of the dispenser instead of the larger, deeper section.

“Who knew? I’ve been doing it wrong forever!” the text reads on the video.

The clip has since been viewed over 3.7million times, however not everyone was onboard with the new trick.

“That’s totally wrong. You had it right the first time,” one viewer said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“After seeing this I had to check the manual. Unfortunately you’re wrong. It’s for the pre clean program,” another added.

“I did this once and it screamed wrong hole,” a third wrote.

It turns out people feel very strongly about dishwashing!