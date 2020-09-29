IGA are proud to be able to give back to their communities wherever possible – and to date, they’ve raised well over $86 million through their Community Chest program.

IGA have supported the McGrath Foundation for over 10 years. Right now, you can help support the incredible work of the McGrath Foundation, just by shopping at IGA and buying any product with a Community Chest ticket up until October 20th.

The McGrath Foundation was co-founded by cricket legend Glenn McGrath and his late wife Jane to raise money to place Breast Care Nurses in communities across Australia.

To date, the McGrath Foundation has placed 151 nurses and supported over 89,000 families impacted by breast cancer.

And now, IGA retailers are doing their bit to help the McGrath Foundation raise vital funds to ensure McGrath Breast Care Nurses can support those in need.

So, get your shopping list ready, and hop to your local IGA!

IGA, Where the Locals Matter.



