Our favourite furry family members can join in and help to raise awareness and end violence against children, one coloured claw at a time.

Polished Man, are proud to also be supporting the Mackillop Paw Pals program thanks to the support of PETstock this year.

It’s undeniable that animals play an important role in children’s home lives, which is why this paw-tnership just maskes sense.

If you’re not across Polished Man, the campaign encourages everyone to take a stand and actively commit to helping end violence against children, by painting one nail for the month of October.

By representing this harrowing statistic, that one painted nail can start a conversation, which raises awareness and funds to ensure no childhood is lost to violence.

And now, with Polished Pets, paw-rents can get their pets involved too!

All you have to do, is sign up here and kickstart your fundraising! You could even score a special Polished Pet Bandana and nail polish kit in the mail.

Then from October 1 to 31, head into your local PETstock store (across Australia and New Zealand) to get your pet’s nail safely painted at the PET-i-cure station. For just a $2 minimum donation at the counter to Polished Man.

PLUS, the ‘Polished Pet’ who raises the most funds by 15 November 2021 will be rewarded with being the face of the campaign for 2022!

Last year Bonnie Anderson and her beautiful pooch Delilah took out this prize raising over $10,000!

Don’t wait any longer, sign up now, and get involved!