Following the frenzy around Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey on Monday, body language experts have certainly had their time in the spotlight.

It turns out putting your hands in your lap can actually mean a lot more than… putting your hands in your lap.

On Wednesday, Jase put PJ to the test to see if she could read his body language. He gave her three scenarios – one truth and two lies. One of them happened to be that he got a call from a competitor radio station… and it turns out she got it RIGHT!

So hang on a minute… IS JASE LEAVING KIIS 101.1?!?!

We reckon it might be a false alarm… but he had us for a moment!

Catch Jase & PJ (while you can!) weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!

