We knew that Dannii Minogue was a little cheeky at times… and it turns out she may have got it from her 101-year-old grandma!

When the youngest of the Minogue sisters dropped in to chat with Kate and Monty on the 3PM Pick Up, she told the story about how she accidentally made a whole group of aged care residents go wild at her grandma’s home.

The reason? A naughty fireman’s calendar Dannii gifted her for Christmas!